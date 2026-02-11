SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Topics

Calendar

Calendar

The Curator

Best deals from Article’s Winter Sale you don’t want to miss

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted February 11, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
If you’re browsing for direction, these standout selections promise gorgeous design and craftsmanship — with worthwhile savings to match. View image in full screen
If you’re browsing for direction, these standout selections promise gorgeous design and craftsmanship — with worthwhile savings to match.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Article’s seasonal sale is one of the best times to invest in the brand’s modern, Scandinavian-leaning furniture — especially since prices on its typically premium pieces rarely dip this low. Running until February 17th, this year’s event brings discounts of up to 40% off across categories, from living-room staples to bedroom upgrades and outdoor seating. If you’re browsing for direction, these standout selections promise gorgeous design and craftsmanship — with worthwhile savings to match.

 

Beta 98 Inch Modular Right Chaise Sectional - Welsh Gray
Melt into the Beta modular seating, where deep, spacious sections invite you to stretch out, curl up, or claim your perfect corner. Wrapped in durable, stain-repellent fabric and supported by a solid wood frame.
$2239 at Article (was $2799)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Moon Chandelier - Gold
The Moon Chandelier shines soft, elegant light to your space with its row of frosted glass orbs and warm brass-plated finish. Designed to glow beautifully above dining tables or gathering areas, it features adjustable height and handcrafted details.
$319 at Article (was $399)

 

Aquila Office Chair - Ivory Wool Bouclé
If you’re looking for a sophisticated chair to add to your home office, the Aquila Office Chair pairs a solid oak frame and adjustable seat with soft bouclé upholstery and foam padding to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the day. It features smooth caster wheels and height-adjustable positioning.
$519 at Article (was $649)

 

Leigh 39.5 Inch Armless Chair Module - Silver Ivory
This comfy, cloud-like couch is a dream to lounge on after a busy day out. Stain resistant, easy to care for and includes reversible back and seat cushions.
$879 at Article (was $1099)
Story continues below advertisement

Torme 82.75 Inch - 104.25 Inch Extendable Dining Table - White Oak
It’s the family table you’ll create lasting memories around. This beautifully crafted extendable design blends simple lines with thoughtful details, offering a warm and inviting space for everyday meals, celebrations, and everything in between.
$1499 at Article (was $1999)
More Recommendations

 

Adel 38.5 Inch Cabinet - White Oak
The Adel cabinet combines sculptural style with a compact footprint, making it a striking choice for smaller spaces. Crafted from solid and veneered wood.
$889 at Article (was $989)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nordens Concrete Side Table - Soft White
Crafted from lightweight concrete with elegant fluted sides and a broad open tabletop, this little table makes a statement all on its own.
$169 at Article (was $249)

 

Nera 6-Drawer Double Dresser - Walnut
This spacious double dresser is a storage solution that completes any bedroom or living space. Available in gorgeous walnut, it’s made from a durable mix of veneered and solid wood.
$1859 at Article (was $1999)

More from The Curator
