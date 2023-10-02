Menu

Environment

Grizzly bear and her cubs relocated from Nelson, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 5:16 pm
Banff National Park grizzly bear attack leaves 2 people dead, wildlife officials say
A deadly grizzly bear attack happened Friday night at Banff National Park in Alberta. Authorities rushed to the location to find two people dead. Wildlife officials also encountered a bear demonstrating aggressive behaviour. The animal was then euthanized. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has more.
A female grizzly bear and her two older cubs have been trapped and relocated after frequenting areas around Nelson in southeastern British Columbia.

Lisa Thomson, the regional co-ordinator with conservation charity WildSafeBC, says the trio was spotted about a week ago and had begun moving closer to town.

She says it was “super unusual” because grizzlies prefer to be in the mountains, but they may have been attracted to an abundance of fruit left hanging on trees in Nelson.

As the bears began to move into neighbourhoods and people’s backyards, she says there was a risk they could become habituated to humans and conditioned to the available food.

Grizzly bear ‘The Boss’ descends on Banff in search of food
Thomson says a bear biologist from Cranbrook, B.C., was called in and provincial officials, including conservation officers and those within B.C.’s Fish and Wildlife branch, worked on a plan to trap and relocate the three bears.

She says the operation went safely and smoothly, and the bears have been relocated to an area with plenty of shelter and natural food sources.

A radio collar has been placed on the sow and the male cubs have been tagged.

The cubs were nearly as tall as their mother and appeared to be about two-and-a-half years old, Thomson says, adding all of the bears appeared to be in “great shape.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

bearsCranbrookGrizzly BearsnelsonWildsafeBCBC Fish and Wildlife Servicewildlife human interactions
© 2023 The Canadian Press

