Okanagan haunted corn maze, Field of Screams, celebrates ‘decade of terror’

Send this page to someone via email

Field of Screams, the North Okanagan’s haunted corn maze event, is back for a 10th year, with organizers promising to offer the most haunting event to date.

There will be haunted corn mazes, unique themes, elaborate sets and actors that leave attendees screaming for more.

“With a decade of terror behind us, Field of Screams has evolved into the ultimate haunted destination for adrenaline seekers and horror enthusiasts,” organizers said in a press release.

“This year, we’re taking fear to a whole new level with the following hair-raising maze themes.”

1:22 ‘Field of Screams’ frightens guests at O’Keefe Ranch in North Okanagan

The first maze is the Game of Screams. Visitors are asked to enter the nightmarish world of their favourite video game horrors, featuring iconic titles like Resident Evil, The Last of Us, Silent Hill, Slenderman, and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Story continues below advertisement

The second maze is called Phobia Frenzy, where visitors face their deepest fears and phobias and claustrophobia, arachnophobia and more await.

There’s also the House of Sins where visitors can embark on a harrowing journey through what the name lays out and fourth is the scarecrow’s revenge.

The dates for this year’s Field of Screams will be Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 1, 5, 8, 11 to 15, 18 to 22 and 25 to 31.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It will once again be hosted at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch.

Tickets are available at the gate and online. For more information visit www.fosokanagan.com.