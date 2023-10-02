Fire rips through businesses in Kerrisdale, leaving 3 people homeless

Send this page to someone via email

A fire in Kerrisdale has left three people homeless and four businesses destroyed.

It appears the fire started in the back of one of the businesses along West 41st Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday, however, it is not yet known if it started behind or in the Nando’s restaurant.

It quickly spread to a number of neighbouring businesses, including Deer Island Bakery, Yummy Yoghurt, Sandy’s Market and Pho Tan Vietnamese Restaurant.

Firefighters on the scene told Global News Monday that four of the businesses are a “complete loss” and an excavator has been brought in to tear down parts of Nando’s to make sure the fire is extinguished.

Two firefighters suffered injuries while battling the blaze but the extent of those injuries has not yet been confirmed.

There were a number of apartments above the businesses and everyone was able to get out safely.

Jeroen Bos lives in the building and told Global News he was able to alert the neighbours, grab what he could, including pets, and flee to safety.

“We’ve been here all night as these four businesses burned down,” Bos said. “The entire building is gone, the upper floor has caved into the building below, a total loss, but they did manage to save our building.”

A number of the businesses’ owners also arrived overnight but said they have been too distraught to talk or make a statement.

The owner of Nando’s told Global News on the scene that he has owned the business for 18 years.

West 41st Avenue between East Boulevard and Maple Street remains blocked off and everyone is asked to avoid the area.

