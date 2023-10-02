Menu

Fire

Fire rips through businesses in Kerrisdale, leaving 3 people homeless

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys businesses in Kerrisdale neighbourhood'
Fire destroys businesses in Kerrisdale neighbourhood
A fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood broke out Sunday night, destroying four businesses and damaging another one. Three people have also been left homeless as the fire ripped through the buildings.
A fire in Kerrisdale has left three people homeless and four businesses destroyed.

It appears the fire started in the back of one of the businesses along West 41st Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday, however, it is not yet known if it started behind or in the Nando’s restaurant.

It quickly spread to a number of neighbouring businesses, including Deer Island Bakery, Yummy Yoghurt, Sandy’s Market and Pho Tan Vietnamese Restaurant.

Firefighters on the scene told Global News Monday that four of the businesses are a “complete loss” and an excavator has been brought in to tear down parts of Nando’s to make sure the fire is extinguished.

Two firefighters suffered injuries while battling the blaze but the extent of those injuries has not yet been confirmed.

A fire broke out along a number of businesses in Kerrisdale Sunday night. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at a number of businesses in Kerrisdale Sunday night. Grace Ke / Global News
A fire broke out along a number of businesses in Kerrisdale Sunday night. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at a number of businesses in Kerrisdale Sunday night. Grace Ke / Global News
A fire broke out along a number of businesses in Kerrisdale Sunday night. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at a number of businesses in Kerrisdale Sunday night. Grace Ke / Global News
A fire broke out along a number of businesses in Kerrisdale Sunday night. View image in full screen
A fire broke out at a number of businesses in Kerrisdale Sunday night. Grace Ke / Global News
Click to play video: 'West Vancouver structure fire caught on video'
West Vancouver structure fire caught on video

There were a number of apartments above the businesses and everyone was able to get out safely.

Jeroen Bos lives in the building and told Global News he was able to alert the neighbours, grab what he could, including pets, and flee to safety.

“We’ve been here all night as these four businesses burned down,” Bos said. “The entire building is gone, the upper floor has caved into the building below, a total loss, but they did manage to save our building.”

A number of the businesses’ owners also arrived overnight but said they have been too distraught to talk or make a statement.

The owner of Nando’s told Global News on the scene that he has owned the business for 18 years.

West 41st Avenue between East Boulevard and Maple Street remains blocked off and everyone is asked to avoid the area.

The fire in Kerrisdale appears to have started at the back of one of the businesses. View image in full screen
The fire in Kerrisdale appears to have started at the back of one of the businesses. Submitted to Global News
The fire in Kerrisdale appears to have started at the back of one of the businesses. View image in full screen
The fire in Kerrisdale appears to have started at the back of one of the businesses. Submitted to Global News
The fire in Kerrisdale appears to have started at the back of one of the businesses. View image in full screen
The fire in Kerrisdale appears to have started at the back of one of the businesses. Submitted to Global News
The fire in Kerrisdale appears to have started at the back of one of the businesses. View image in full screen
The fire in Kerrisdale appears to have started at the back of one of the businesses. Submitted to Global News
FireVancouver fireKerrisdale FireVancouver fire MondayFire KerrisdaleNando's KerrisdaleWest 41st fire
