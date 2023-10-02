Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian, 74, dies after crash at highway off-ramp in Pictou County, N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 11:30 am
A 74-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead in hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend. View image in full screen
A 74-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead in hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle at a highway off-ramp over the weekend in the Pictou County community of Granton, N.S.

In a release, the RCMP said police, fire services and EHS responded to a report of a collision on Granton Abercrombie Road Saturday evening around 7:30.

It said a Hyundai Elantra was merging onto Granton Abercrombie Road from the Highway 106 off-ramp when it struck a pedestrian on the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man from Granton, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Trending Now

The driver of the Elantra, a 30-year-old Abercrombie woman, was not injured, nor was an infant who was a passenger.

The RCMP collision analysis reconstruction service was engaged and Granton Abercrombie Road at the Highway 106 off-ramp was closed for several hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

More on Canada
RCMPCrashCollisionFatal CrashFatal CollisionNova Scotia RCMPPedestrian CollisionPictou CountyFatal pedestrian crashGranton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices