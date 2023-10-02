Pedestrian, 74, dies after crash at highway off-ramp in Pictou County, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle at a highway off-ramp over the weekend in the Pictou County community of Granton, N.S.

In a release, the RCMP said police, fire services and EHS responded to a report of a collision on Granton Abercrombie Road Saturday evening around 7:30.

It said a Hyundai Elantra was merging onto Granton Abercrombie Road from the Highway 106 off-ramp when it struck a pedestrian on the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man from Granton, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Elantra, a 30-year-old Abercrombie woman, was not injured, nor was an infant who was a passenger.

The RCMP collision analysis reconstruction service was engaged and Granton Abercrombie Road at the Highway 106 off-ramp was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.