Kelowna garage fire knocked down before spreading to neighbouring home

Posted October 2, 2023 11:25 am
Posted October 2, 2023 11:25 am
The cause of a garage fire in the 3000 block of Kelowna’s Mustang Court has yet to be determined but officials say it was not suspicious.

The Sunday fire was sparked at about 4:15 p.m. and earned a heavy response from the fire department, with 15 fire personnel and three fire trucks, officials said in a press release.

“The first arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming from the garage at the front of the building,” fire officials said.

“Crews made entry through the front garage door and were able to knock the fire down and contain it to the garage.”

All occupants exited the residence with no injuries to them or any fire personnel.

