Crime

Guelph police find break-in suspect asleep at the wheel

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 2, 2023 2:26 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police Cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A Guelph man is facing a number of charges after police discovered a man passed out behind the wheel.

Guelph police were called to an area on Ontario Street around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a vehicle parked at the side with its engine running.

Investigators say the driver was awakened by officers and was showing signs of impairment. An officer recognized the vehicle as one that was at the scene of a break-in at the Wilson Street parkade earlier in the day.

They say the man was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and was determined to be impaired by drugs. A  search turned up controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a wallet containing pieces of identification under several names.

The vehicle was also reported stolen from a downtown business.

A 34-year-old man was held for a bail hearing.

