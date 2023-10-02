Saint-Laurent stabbing is Montreal’s 30th homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man was killed in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Saint-Laurent.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities were alerted to an apartment on Alexis-Nihon Boulevard, near Côte-de-Liesse Road, in the Saint-Laurent neighbourhood.

Police found the victim had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body. He was taken to hospital and died of his wounds later in the night.

At the scene, police found another 20-year-old man who had also been stabbed. His condition is stable and he was arrested in connection with the homicide.

This is the 30th homicide of the year in Montreal.