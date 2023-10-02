Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Saint-Laurent stabbing is Montreal’s 30th homicide of the year

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2023 7:30 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal police found a victim with multiple stab wounds Sunday afternoon on Alexis-Nihon Boulevard in Saint-Laurent. He died in hospital. The Canadian Press
A 23-year-old man was killed in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Saint-Laurent.

Around 2:30 p.m., authorities were alerted to an apartment on Alexis-Nihon Boulevard, near Côte-de-Liesse Road, in the Saint-Laurent neighbourhood.

Police found the victim had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body. He was taken to hospital and died of his wounds later in the night.

At the scene, police found another 20-year-old man who had also been stabbed. His condition is stable and he was arrested in connection with the homicide.

This is the 30th homicide of the year in Montreal.

HomicideMontreal PoliceSaint-LaurentCôte de Liesse RoadAlexis-Nihon Boulevardfatal stabbing montrealstabbing saint laurent
© 2023 The Canadian Press

