Saint-Laurent stabbing is Montreal’s 30th homicide of the year

A 23-year-old man was killed in a stabbing Sunday afternoon in Saint-Laurent.
Around 2:30 p.m., authorities were alerted to an apartment on Alexis-Nihon Boulevard, near Côte-de-Liesse Road, in the Saint-Laurent neighbourhood.
Police found the victim had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body. He was taken to hospital and died of his wounds later in the night.
Trending Now
At the scene, police found another 20-year-old man who had also been stabbed. His condition is stable and he was arrested in connection with the homicide.
This is the 30th homicide of the year in Montreal.
More on Crime
- Sikh leaders from North America meet in Surrey, B.C., in wake of killing
- Hospital in London, Ont. calls Code Silver over threats scare, 1 arrested
- Widow of slain referee renews calls for capture of Canada’s most wanted
- Associate of slain B.C. Sikh leader says he was also warned of threat to his life
Comments