Canada

Halifax police say arrests made following ‘unsanctioned student gathering’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2023 5:27 pm
Halifax Police issued a release this afternoon asking people to stay away from Preston, Larch and Jennings streets because of the size of the crowds. A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Halifax Police issued a release this afternoon asking people to stay away from Preston, Larch and Jennings streets because of the size of the crowds. A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. GAC
Police say they’ve made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an “unsanctioned student gathering” in Halifax.

City Police issued a release this afternoon asking people to stay away from Preston, Larch and Jennings streets because of the size of the crowds.

While police did not provide an estimate on the size of the crowd or say how many people have been arrested, they say officers were focusing on community safety and quality-of-life issues.

They say neighbourhood disturbances could result in charges, including criminal ones.

Last month, Dalhousie University and the Halifax Regional Municipality announced the launch of a joint task force to address unsanctioned street gatherings in the city’s south end.

A September news release from the university said the task force would help improve planning, coordination, communications and safety responses to these events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

