SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs remain hot, knock off Canadiens 3-1

By Elias Grigoriadis The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2023 9:37 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

MONTREAL – The Toronto Maple Leafs won their third consecutive NHL pre-season game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on the road Saturday night.

Matthew Knies, Fraser Minten, and Nicholas Robertson all scored for Toronto, which won their second consecutive game against Montreal in as many nights. Kaiden Guhle was the lone goal scorer for Montreal.

The Bell Centre crowd were given an appetizer of what the Oct. 11 opener could look like, with all the physicality and animosity of a rivalry game presenting itself.

Much like the previous evening’s game, Toronto would be the first team on the scoreboard. Seven minutes into the first period, Knies’ wraparound attempt slid under the skate of Sam Montembeault.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'The State of Toronto Sports'
The State of Toronto Sports
Story continues below advertisement

Montreal would control the rest of the period and create some dangerous scoring opportunities, using creative passing to find open shots. But the Canadiens were unable to convert, heading into the first intermission down a goal.

Montreal would continue the one-way traffic to open the second period as Juraj Slafkovsky found himself on a breakaway two minutes in but was denied by a sprawling Martin Jones.

Despite all the pressure, Toronto netted a second goal on the power play. With Kirby Dach in the box for high-sticking, a defensive zone turnover led to a two-man breakaway that was finished off by Minten.

More on Sports

Toronto would add a third goal in the dying moments of the period. Robertson exited the penalty box and found himself all alone in on goal, rifling the puck into the top corner.

Trending Now

Much like the first two periods, Montreal spent the beginning of the third enjoying long stints of control in the Maple Leafs’ end with nothing to show for it.

Montreal would get one back on the penalty kill with just under 10 minutes left in the final frame. Following a faceoff in the offensive zone, Guhle was able to find space unnoticed and buried Montreal’s first goal of the game.

UP NEXT

Both teams head to Toronto on Oct. 2 to play their third and final pre-season game against one another.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.

NHLHockeyNational Hockey LeagueMontreal CanadiensToronto Maple LeafsHABSMaple LeafsLeafsToronto sportsLeafs hockeyMontreal Hockeytoronto hockeyQuebec SportsToronto LeafsCanadiensCanadiens HockeyQuebec hockeyHabs hockey
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices