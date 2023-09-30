Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Brampton ATM robbery investigation

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 5:09 pm
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Police arrested an 18-year-old following several robberies at ATMs in Brampton, Ont.

Police said the robberies occurred between Friday, September 22 and Thursday September 28. They allege the accused went to several financial institutions in Brampton where he robbed victims while they were at an ATM.

Investigators say that two of these incidents resulted in minor injuries.

In a press release, police said that Brampton resident, Eli Roberts, was arrested on Thursday and charged with five counts of robbery.

Police say Roberts was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

