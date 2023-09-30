Advance voting in Manitoba election ends Saturday evening

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans have until 8 p.m. on Saturday to cast their ballot in advance of Tuesday’s provincial election.

Sept. 30 marks the last day of advance polls at nearly 300 locations across the province.

Residents who have lived in the province for the last six months are eligible to cast a ballot at any location. Voters need a valid piece of government-issued ID with a current address.

Two pieces of identification like a passport, treaty card, Manitoba health card, Social Insurance card, utility bill or credit card will also be accepted.

Regular voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 3 and voters can attend any polling location within their electoral division to cast a ballot.

As of Friday, Elections Manitoba reported over 150,000 registered voters cast ballots since advance voting began on Sept. 23, surpassing the tally in the 2019 provincial election when 113,000 voters headed to the polls early.

More information about voting ID requirements and polling locations can be found at the Elections Manitoba website.