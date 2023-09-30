Menu

Traffic

Youth struck in multiple vehicle collision in Mississauga

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 4:06 pm
Peel Police were called to the area of Britannia Road and Millcreek Drive for reports of a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.
Peel Police were called to the area of Britannia Road and Millcreek Drive for reports of a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian. Kevin Faibish / Global News
A youth has been rushed to SickKids hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Peel police were called to the area of Britannia Road and Millcreek Drive around 12:20 p.m. for reports of a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Initial reports suggest that the vehicles collided with each other before one struck the pedestrian, police said.

Peel Paramedics tell Global News that the pedestrian, a female youth, was transported to SickKids Hospital in critical condition.

Both drivers remained at the scene, police said.

There is no word on any potential charges at this time. Britannia Road is closed eastbound at Joymar Drive while police investigate.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

