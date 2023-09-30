Junior hockey: Rockets to host Wenatchee, Vees edge Clippers in OT

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA vs. WENATCHEE

One week after playing their first game of the WHL’s 2023-24 season, the Kelowna Rockets return to action on Saturday night.

In what will be their second game of the campaign, Kelowna (0-0-1-0) will host the Wenatchee Wild (1-1-1-0) at Prospera Place. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

On Friday night, the Wild began a three-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime loss in Everett, B.C. The Silvertips outshot Wenatchee 44-28 and went 1-for-3 on the powerplay. The Wild were 0-for-2 with the extra man.

Wenatchee was also without head coach Kevin Constantine for Friday’s game.

Last week, the WHL suspended Constantine indefinitely pending an internal investigation. He is not allowed to have any contact with team members, including players. Constantine was hired by the team in July.

In his absence, associated head coach and GM Chris Clark is taking the reins.

Wenatchee, which relocated from Winnipeg in the off-season and changed the team’s name to Wild from Ice, had three players reassigned from NHL training camps earlier this week: forward Easton Armstrong (L.A. Kings), defenceman Graham Sward (Nashville) and goalie Mason Beaupit (San Jose).

Meanwhile, the Rockets are looking to earn their first win of the season after opening the campaign last Saturday with a 6-5 overtime loss to visiting Portland.

Kelowna’s top scorer from last season, Andrew Cristall, will be back after spending time at the Washington Capitals training camp. His return means the Rockets will have their entire lineup, barring defenceman Caden Price and forward Marcus Pacheco, who are out with undisclosed lower-body injuries.

Friday’s results

Lethbridge 4, Edmonton 3

Everett 3, Wenatchee 2 (OT)

Kamloops 5, Vancouver 1

Moose Jaw 5, Brandon 2

Prince Albert 4, Regina 3

Medicine Hat 4, Red Deer 2

Swift Current 3, Calgary 0

Prince George 11, Victoria 4

Saturday’s games

Swift Current at Brandon

Kamloops at Everett

Wenatchee at Kelowna

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat

Moose Jaw at Regina

Portland at Seattle

Tri-City at Spokane

Prince George at Victoria

Sunday’s games

Saskatoon at Calgary

Lethbridge at Edmonton

Wenatchee at Vancouver

PENTICTON 4, NANAIMO 3 (OT)

At Nanaimo, Francesco Dell’EIce scored the game-winning goal, in overtime, as the Vees downed the Clippers on Friday night.

Attila Lippai, James Fisher and Brock Reinhart also scored for Penticton (2-1-0-0), which trailed 2-1 after the first period but levelled the score at 3-3 after 40 minutes.

Jack Edwards, with two goals, and Cole Lonsdale replied for Nanaimo (2-0-1-0). The third period was scoreless.

Andrew Ness stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Vees, with Tyler Hodges turning aside 31 of 35 shots for the Clippers.

Penticton was 1-for-5 on the power play while Nanaimo was 1-for-2.

TRAIL 4, SALMON ARM 3

At Trail, Josh Schenk scored twice, including the game-winner early in the third, as the Smoke Eaters edged the Silverbacks.

Maxim Potvin and Ethan Warrener also scored for Trail (1-0-2-0). The game was tied 1-1 after the first and 3-3 after the second. Schenk’s first of the night came at 11:51 of the first.

Jacob Bonkowski, Zach Nicolas and Reid Varkonyi replied for Salmon Arm (2-1-0-0).

Ryan Parker stopped 29 of 32 shots for the Smoke Eaters. For the Silverbacks, Ryan Grout turned aside 32 of 36 shots.

Trail was 0-for-3 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 1-for-4.

VERNON 4, MERRITT 2

At Vernon, Shea Busch had a three-point outing for the home team, with a goal and two assists, as the Vipers downed the Centennials.

Hank Cleaves, Julian Facchinelli and Isaac Tremblay also scored for Vernon (2-1-0-0), which trailed 2-1 after the first period but tied the game at 2-2 in the second.

Zachary Losier and Easton Ryan replied for Merritt (1-2-0-0).

The shots on goal were 30-30, with Ethan David stopping 28 shots for the Vipers and Karlis Mezsargs turning aside 26 shots for the Cents.

Vernon was 0-for-1 on the power play while Merritt was 1-for-5.

CRANBROOK 2, WEST KELOWNA 1

At West Kelowna, Oskar Cederqvist had the lone goal in the third period as the Bucks beat the Warriors on Friday night.

Noah Urness made it 1-0 in the first for Cranbrook (2-1-0-0), with Brennan Nelson tying the game late in the second for West Kelowna (2-1-0-0).

Carter Capton stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Bucks, with Rorke Applebee turning aside 24 of 26 shots for the Warriors.

Cranbrook was 0-for-6 on the power play while West Kelowna was 1-for-5.

Friday’s results

Cowichan Valley 4, Alberni Valley 1

Victoria 5, Powell River 4

Chilliwack 3, Prince George 2 (OT)

Surrey 3, Langley 2

Saturday’s games

Merritt at Prince George

Cranbrook at Salmon Arm

Nanaimo at Alberni Valley

Penticton at Powell River

Trail at West Kelowna

Coquitlam at Langley

Sunday’s games

Cowichan Valley at Victoria

Chilliwack at Surrey

Friday’s results

Nelson 4, Fernie 3

Kamloops 4, Kelowna 3

Revelstoke 3, Chase 2

Sicamous 4, 100 Mile House 2

Beaver Valley 5, Golden 1

Castlegar 5, Columbia Valley 4

Grand Forks 11, Spokane 4

North Okanagan 3, Osoyoos 2

Kimberley 5, Creston Valley 4

Saturday’s games

Nelson at Kimberley

North Okanagan at Osoyoos

Summerland at Princeton

Chase at 100 Mile House

Kelowna at Kamloops

Revelstoke at Sicamous

Columbia Valley at Grand Forks

Golden at Spokane

Sunday’s games

Golden at Castlegar

Columbia Valley at Spokane

Princeton at Kelowna