Health

B.C. dentist suspended a second time over unnecessary treatments

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 12:19 pm
Dental Care View image in full screen
An Abbotsford dentist has been suspended for the second time in three years, following complaints from two patients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
An Abbotsford, B.C., dentist has been suspended for a second time for providing unnecessary treatments.

The B.C. College of Oral Health Professionals launched an investigation into Dr. Kyle Nawrot last year following complaints from two patients.

The college cancelled a discipline hearing after Nawrot admitted to professional misconduct, falling below expected standards.

A public notice posted by the college states that Nawrot provided “restorative treatments that were not supported by the records and by removing tooth structure that was excessive in several teeth.”

It also found he had billed for “treatment when the need for the treatment was not supported by records” and “provided treatment without having sufficiently obtained or documented valid informed consent.”

The college also found Nawrot had failed to maintain adequate patient records, and had breached a consent order it had issued against him in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020, Nawrot was suspended for nine months and fined $30,000 after admitting to professional misconduct.

At the time, the regulator said he had admitted to providing “treatment and procedures that were unnecessary, excessive, inappropriate, and/or not supported by a diagnosis,” billing inappropriately for treatments and submitting insurance claims for treatment when the treatment was unnecessary.

This time, Nawrot has been suspended for 12 months, pay a $6,000 fine and $4,000 towards the cost of the investigation.

He must also complete remedial training before returning to work.

