B.C. dentist suspended over ‘unnecessary, excessive, inappropriate’ treatments

An Abbotsford dentist has been suspended for nine months for allegedly giving patients expensive, unnecessary treatments.

In a discipline notice posted Monday, the College of Dental Surgeons of BC (CDSBC) — which regulates dentists’ professional conduct — said Dr. Kyle Nawrot admitted to professional misconduct following an investigation.

Narwot admitted to multiple instances of misconduct, including providing treatment that fell below the CDSBC’s standards and failing to maintain proper records.

He also acknowledged providing “treatment and procedures that were unnecessary, excessive, inappropriate, and/or not supported by a diagnosis,” billing inappropriately for treatments and submitting insurance claims for treatment when the treatment was unnecessary.

The discipline notice says he also gave sedatives beyond minimal sedation, which he was not qualified to provide.

Along with the suspension and a reprimand, Narwot must also complete a remedial education program and will not be able to provide sedation without completing a course and mentorship.

He has also been fined $30,000 and must pay the $4,000 cost of the college’s investigation.