B.C. dentist suspended over ‘unnecessary, excessive, inappropriate’ treatments

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 4:31 pm
An Abbotsford dentist has been reprimanded, fined and suspended following an investigation into his practice. .
An Abbotsford dentist has been suspended for nine months for allegedly giving patients expensive, unnecessary treatments.

In a discipline notice posted Monday, the College of Dental Surgeons of BC (CDSBC) — which regulates dentists’ professional conduct — said Dr. Kyle Nawrot admitted to professional misconduct following an investigation.

READ MORE: B.C. dentist suspended after 18-year-old patient suffers brain damage

Narwot admitted to multiple instances of misconduct, including providing treatment that fell below the CDSBC’s standards and failing to maintain proper records.

He also acknowledged providing “treatment and procedures that were unnecessary, excessive, inappropriate, and/or not supported by a diagnosis,” billing inappropriately for treatments and submitting insurance claims for treatment when the treatment was unnecessary.

The discipline notice says he also gave sedatives beyond minimal sedation, which he was not qualified to provide.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. health minister gives dental college 30 days to deliver transparency plan

Along with the suspension and a reprimand, Narwot must also complete a remedial education program and will not be able to provide sedation without completing a course and mentorship.

He has also been fined $30,000 and must pay the $4,000 cost of the college’s investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
