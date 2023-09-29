Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Town of Banff urges residents to remove fruit, trees after The Boss comes to visit

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 8:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Grizzly bear ‘The Boss’ descends on Banff in search of food'
Grizzly bear ‘The Boss’ descends on Banff in search of food
Larch Season has hikers heading out to the mountains, but officials are warning people about increased bear activity. Cami Kepke has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The ursine equivalent of smelling an apple pie cool on a windowsill is what officials believe is the reason for a known grizzly bear to recently enter the Banff townsite.

On Sept. 23, a large grizzly was seen eating crab apples that had fallen to the ground in a backyard.

That bear was identified as Bear 122, or “The Boss,” as locals know him.

The Boss, weighing in at nearly 650 pounds, returned for the next couple of days, bluff-charging residents and continuing to feed on the apples.

Parks Canada staff used things like noise makers and flags to “haze” the bear, causing him to leave the townsite.

Click to play video: 'Fall bear safety in the mountains'
Fall bear safety in the mountains

With the prolific visitor out of Banff, the town is trying to work with residents to manage things like fruit trees that might attract other visitors. The Town of Banff is offering free removal of fruit trees.

Story continues below advertisement

“In all cases, we’re really encouraging people to just take those trees down. They’re a pretty big wildlife attractant,” said Michael Hay, the Town of Banff’s manager of environment.

Things change if a bear gets into a tree on a resident’s property.

“Then that becomes a public safety incident and it also becomes a major risk to that bear’s life,” Hay said. “Our new bylaw that was passed in August actually allows us to step in and remove that tree even without getting the owner’s permission.”

Has the town had to use the bylaw yet?

“No, I’m very happy to say, and I really hope we never have to,” Hay said. “We’ve had really great uptake in the program in the last couple of weeks. Even so, I’m very optimistic that I’ll never have to use that.”

Click to play video: 'Black bear crashes family picnic in Mexico'
Black bear crashes family picnic in Mexico
Trending Now

Nick de Ruyter, WildSmart program director at the Biosphere Institute of the Bow Valley, said bears like The Boss that come into town on the scent of fruit trees are doing what comes naturally.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are just doing their own thing, following their nose, following their stomach,” de Ruyter told Global News. “This time of year is so important for them to get those extra calories for the upcoming winter hibernation. But those calories shouldn’t be coming from fruit trees in our backyards or our garbage. Those should be coming from natural food sources outside of the town.”

Bears that find a ready food source like a tree will become protective of it, he said.

“Whether it’s a carcass or a fruit tree and they will protect it potentially aggressively.”

Click to play video: 'How Albertans can be BearSmart ahead of hibernation'
How Albertans can be BearSmart ahead of hibernation

The typical course of action for bears who repeatedly visit residences to find food is relocation and possibly euthanization.

“Either of those scenarios aren’t great for the bear,” de Ruyter said.

Story continues below advertisement

The WildSmart program director said all of those interactions are preventable.

“If people aren’t going to remove their trees, then they need to be very diligent and remove the fruit before it’s ripe before it’s too late. Once a bear is in your tree, it’s too late.”

More on Calgary
Banff National ParkGrizzly Bearbear sightingTown of BanffhibernationThe BossFruit Trees
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices