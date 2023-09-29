Winnipeg police investigating after Main Street shooting injures man

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway following reports of a shooting in Winnipeg.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded to the scene of a shooting on Sept. 28 at approx. 9:45 p.m. They said they located a male victim, in his 30s, with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Main Street.

The city’s tactical support team then secured the area, and the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was upgraded from an unstable condition.

WPS’s major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding a male suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org