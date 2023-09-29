Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigating after Main Street shooting injures man

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 7:08 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sept. 28, in the 800 block of Main Street. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
An investigation is underway following reports of a shooting in Winnipeg.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) responded to the scene of a shooting on Sept. 28 at approx. 9:45 p.m. They said they located a male victim, in his 30s, with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Main Street.

The city’s tactical support team then secured the area, and the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was upgraded from an unstable condition.

WPS’s major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding a male suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org

