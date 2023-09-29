Man allegedly harassing women in Ritchie neighbourhood prompts Edmonton police warning

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning Friday about a man who has allegedly been harassing women repeatedly in his southside neighbourhood.

Police said the accused was involved in a series of events that occurred in the Ritchie area.

It was reported to police a man repeatedly watched a woman’s home, went onto the her property, banged on the door, asked about the woman and looked into her windows.

Police said investigators are also looking into at least one other recent incident involving another woman in the same neighbourhood.

Faton Miftari, 39, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 14 and charged with criminal harassment. He was released on conditions.

Police were unable to confirm a photo of the accused.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton police said Miftari has prior convictions from Ontario, including for criminal harassment and breaking and entering.

Ritchie area residents are asked to contact police if they see concerning behaviour in their neighbourhood.

Witnesses and complainants can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.