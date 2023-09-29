No injuries or damage in small downtown explosion, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured in a small explosion in downtown Winnipeg Thursday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the scene outside a Donald Street building around 9:30 p.m. where they met with a witness to the explosion, which police say appears to have been a small carton containing C02 cartridges.

The bomb unit investigated and confirmed that no damage had occurred as a result of the detonation, and that there was no further risk to public safety.

Police continue to investigate, and said they don’t believe the passerby who reported the incident was the target of the detonation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.