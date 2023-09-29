Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No injuries or damage in small downtown explosion, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 3:53 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No one was injured in a small explosion in downtown Winnipeg Thursday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the scene outside a Donald Street building around 9:30 p.m. where they met with a witness to the explosion, which police say appears to have been a small carton containing C02 cartridges.

The bomb unit investigated and confirmed that no damage had occurred as a result of the detonation, and that there was no further risk to public safety.

Police continue to investigate, and said they don’t believe the passerby who reported the incident was the target of the detonation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg bomb squad safely detonates ‘volatile substance’ at U of M'
Winnipeg bomb squad safely detonates ‘volatile substance’ at U of M
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceExplosioncrime in winnipegBomb UnitWinnipeg bomb unitdetonation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices