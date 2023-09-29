Calgary breast cancer survivors join doctors in moving effort to fight disease

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Calgarians will be hitting the streets to fight breast cancer this weekend.

Many of them are out to bring hope to others – that it’s a disease that can be beaten.

Among those taking part in this year’s CIBC Run for the Cure are Calgary women who’ve survived breast cancer.

“It was in August of 2020 – I was 34 years old and I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer,” Ashley Yoisten said. “I had a double mastectomy.”

Yoisten will be running alongside fellow patient Melanie Spring.

“When the diagnosis was breast cancer, I was in shock when I heard the news – I didn’t have any history in my family,” Spring said. “I did a double mastectomy, with reconstruction.”

Both Yoisten and Spring had their reconstructive surgeries done by Dr. Justin Yeung.

Yeung and other members of his team at art&fact, a Calgary clinic specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, are joining their breast cancer patients in taking part in the Run for the Cure.

“The journey of cancer is a really difficult one and we’re all touched by people in our lives that have cancer,” Yeung said. “When they’re getting treatment, it’s a very scary time and seeing them be able to engage with the community again is extremely uplifting. It reminds you why you’re a doctor — because you like helping people.”

Yoisten and Spring say they’re grateful for the treatment and support they’ve received from the people at art&fact.

“I’ve been five years cancer-free now and I feel fantastic,” Spring said.

Yoisten is also doing well.

“I am two years in remission now and I feel great,” Yoisten said.

The Run for the Cure happens the morning of Sunday, Oct. 1, with Calgary runners leaving from Southcentre Mall.

The annual national event raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society’s breast cancer research.

Breast cancer survivors on the art&fact running team are hoping the event will give a boost of optimism to other patients.

“To see that there are people out there that have gone through it, that are going through it, like them, and have come out the other side,” Spring said. “It’s just heartwarming.”