Canada

17-year-old girl killed in single-vehicle Caledon, Ont. crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 2:02 pm
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image.
An OPP detachment sign is seen this file image.
A 17-year-old girl is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Caledon.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded to the scene on Innis Lake Road near Finnerty Sideroad just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver, a teen girl from Caledon, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision; OPP said an investigation is ongoing.

Innis Lake Road was closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage was asked to contact Caledon OPP.

