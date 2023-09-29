Ontario’s minimum wage is going up this weekend. Here’s how much it will increase

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s minimum wage is increasing this weekend, a move the government says will help more than 900,000 workers in the province.

Labour Minister David Piccini said the change will take effect on Sunday and bring Ontario’s minimum wage to “one of the highest” in the country.

It will increase to $16.55 per hour from $15.50 per hour, marking an increase of 6.8 per cent.

It means up to $2,200 more in workers’ pockets per year, Piccini said.

“Our government is continuing to deliver steady and predictable annual increases, helping families offset the rising cost of living while also providing certainty to businesses by announcing this increase six months in advance,” he said.

“Minimum wage jobs should be for the start of a worker’s career, not the end. Under the leadership of Premier Ford, we are giving workers a hand up to even better jobs and bigger paycheques.”