Fatal house fire in Quinte West now homicide investigation: OPP

The discovery of two bodies following a house fire in Quinte West, Ont. earlier this month is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

According to Quinte West OPP, around 8 a.m. on Sept. 20, emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Nichols Road, north of Trenton. In its initial report, police said one body was recovered from the building.

However, on Friday police said two bodies had been recovered.

The victims were identified as Samantha Osypchuk, 54, and David Chard, 56, both from Quinte West.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety,” OPP said.

OPP said no other details will be provided.

The investigation involves the OPP and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).