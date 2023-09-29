Menu

Crime

Prince Albert Police officer facing assault charges

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 1:09 pm
A Prince Albert police vehicle. View image in full screen
A member of the Prince Albert Police Service is facing three charges of simple assault. File / Global News
A member of the Prince Albert Police Service is facing assault charges after an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint about two incidents back in July 2022 and the man was charged with three counts of assault.

Police say the officer has been reassigned to administrative duties during the court proceedings.

Trending Now

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsAssaultPrince AlbertChargesPrince Albert Police Service
