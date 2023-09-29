Prince Albert Police officer facing assault charges

A member of the Prince Albert Police Service is facing assault charges after an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission.
The investigation stemmed from a complaint about two incidents back in July 2022 and the man was charged with three counts of assault.
Police say the officer has been reassigned to administrative duties during the court proceedings.
He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
