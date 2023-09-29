Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite flat, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 12:21 pm
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was essentially flat, while U.S. stock markets were mixed on the final trading day of what has been a difficult month for stock markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.36 points at 19,592.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.92 points at 33,622.42. The S&P 500 index was up 15.50 points at 4,315.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.54 points at 13,289.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.94 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was down US$1.02 at US$90.69 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$4.70 at US$1,873.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.74 a pound.

More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

AdChoices