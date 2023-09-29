Two female security guards assaulted at Guelph business, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two women are not hurt after a pair of security guards were assaulted at a business.

Police said a man was asked to leave a business on Thursday night after repeatedly making vulgar comments toward two female employees.

As he was being kicked out, he repeatedly chest-bumped one of the women and reportedly punched the other in the neck.

The man is between 20 to 40 years old, five feet nine inches and six feet one inch, and has a slim to athletic build and short black hair.

Police said he wore a black or navy blue sweatshirt, light grey track pants and white shoes.

The man was also with a woman.

Investigators said she’s between 20 to 40 years old, approximately five feet six inches with a medium build and long dark hair in a ponytail.