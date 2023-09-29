Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police say a woman has been rushed via an emergency run to hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday morning.
Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 6:45 a.m. in the Kingston Road and Claremore Avenue area.
Paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
Kingston Road is closed in both directions.
