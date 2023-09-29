Menu

Headline link
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 7:34 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Police said a woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a pedestrian was struck at around 6:45 a.m. Friday in the Kingston Road and Claremore Avenue area. Global News
Toronto police say a woman has been rushed via an emergency run to hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Police said the pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 6:45 a.m. in the Kingston Road and Claremore Avenue area.

Paramedics told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Kingston Road is closed in both directions.

