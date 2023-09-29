Menu

Fire

Large fire breaks out at Toronto’s Amsterdam Brewhouse dumpster

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 6:32 am
A fire breaks out at a dumpster at Amsterdam Brewhouse in Toronto on Sept. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A fire breaks out at a dumpster at Amsterdam Brewhouse in Toronto on Sept. 28, 2023. Credit: @commutersunited / X (formerly known as Twitter)
Toronto Fire says a large dumpster fire at the Amsterdam Brewhouse has been put out.

Fire officials said firefighters responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. Thursday at a dumpster behind the restaurant located near the waterfront on Queens Quay.

A Toronto Fire spokesperson described the fire as “large with big flames” that spread to a wood fence surrounding the dumpster. There was also lots of smoke reported.

The fire did not spread to the building and only a little bit of smoke entered the building, the spokesperson said.

There were no injuries reported.

