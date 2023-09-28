Menu

Canada

10-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 8:08 pm
The scene of the collision at Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision at Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road. Kevin Faibish / Global News
A 10-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Toronto Thursday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road at around 6:26 p.m.

Police said the boy was located with injuries and rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

In an update, they said he is 10 years old.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male victim to a local trauma centre with serious injuries, but he did not appear to be in life-threatening condition.

Police also confirmed the boy was in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The collision comes one day after a nine-year-old girl was struck and killed by a delivery van in Vaughan.

9-year-old girl struck and killed by delivery van in Vaughan
