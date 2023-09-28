10-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

A 10-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Toronto Thursday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road at around 6:26 p.m.

Police said the boy was located with injuries and rushed to hospital via an emergency run.

Collision: (UPDATE)

Coxwell Ave & Eastwood Rd

– 10 year old boy

– with non-life threatening injuries

– ongoing investigation

– expect delays in the area#GO2265429

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 29, 2023

In an update, they said he is 10 years old.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a male victim to a local trauma centre with serious injuries, but he did not appear to be in life-threatening condition.

Police also confirmed the boy was in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The collision comes one day after a nine-year-old girl was struck and killed by a delivery van in Vaughan.