National

Canada

10-year-old girl killed in Vaughan collision: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 8:01 pm
A 10-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Vaughan, police say.

York Regional Police said the fatal collision happened on Mullen Drive, which is a residential street north of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 5:38 p.m.

Police said the child succumbed to her injuries after the crash and the driver remained at the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

York police’s Major Collision Unit is now investigating.

