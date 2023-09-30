How to manage Canada’s ‘unprecedented’ wildfires before they start

It’s early morning in July and firefighters in B.C. are trying to make sure fire doesn’t spread into the treetops. The work is gruelling. But despite it all, the crews are persevering. “You’re pushing the limits of what humans can do in this job,” said BC Wildfire Service squad boss, Aws Al-Mubarak. Global News was given rare access to the control line at the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire in British Columbia at the end of July. During our time, Al-Mubarak explained how crews are tackling the fire. Using small hand torches, they burn surface fuels like dried grasses or branches on the ground “because what is black doesn’t burn again.” It’s a fire suppression tool often referred to as a “planned ignition.” View image in full screen BC Wildfire Service squad boss, Aws Al-Mubarak, at the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire in July 2023. Darren Twiss/Global News “These wildfires aren’t just affecting our forests. They’re affecting families and communities,” said Adam Buchanan, a BC Wildfire Service member and a former fire investigator. “It’s just becoming a part of our lives here in British Columbia and really across the world.” This year, the wildfire season is the most serious firefight Canada has ever faced. Nationally, more than 18 million hectares have been consumed by flames, and that figure is growing every day. Advertisement View image in full screen Adam Buchanan, a former fire investigator and a BC Wildfire Service member, explains how fires can burn underground. Darren Twiss/Global News More than 230,000 people have been evacuated, the military has been deployed to certain areas, and over 4,300 international firefighters have been brought in to help. “This has been unprecedented. But unfortunately, it’s what fire scientists and climatologists have predicted is going to happen,” said fire ecologist Robert Gray. He said climate change is rewriting the length and severity of fire seasons. “There was hope that this wouldn’t happen for another decade or so, but it’s happening now, which means that we’ll likely see worse than this in the future,” Gray told Global News’s The New Reality. Experts say human negligence, cluttered forests and hot and dry weather can be contributing factors. Yet according to the federal government, lightning strikes cause nearly half of all wildland fires in Canada. This year in BC, the fire service said approximately 71 per cent have been sparked by lightning. “Climate change is resulting in more lightning. So, for every one degree Celsius increase in … global mean temperature, the research shows about a 12 per cent increase in lightning,” Gray told Global News.

Fighting fire with fire Global warming will only intensify the fire seasons of the future. In order to tackle the problem, experts say we need to change our approach to fire management. Instead of viewing all fire as bad, we need to be using it in a deliberate and strategic way. “We need to be doing much more prescribed burning … strategically doing it around communities,” said Gray, who is also certified by the Association for Fire Ecology. When managed properly, prescribed fire can be a powerful tool. The goal is to eliminate organic materials on the ground that can be sources of fuel. It also has positive benefits such as promoting healthy forests and boosting wildlife habits. View image in full screen Fire ecologist Robert Gray takes Global News on a tour of an area where a prescribed burn was performed in Cranbrook, B.C. Elias Campbell/Global News Gray said these burns can act like “fences to fire movement.” “If you have a lot of fences on the landscape, … it buys time for the weather to change. It buys time for suppression resources to get there,” he said, adding that “the historic landscape was full of these fences and most of them were created by Indigenous people using cultural fire.”