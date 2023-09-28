Toronto police trying to identify suspect who shot and killed man’s dog after argument

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’re still looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man’s dog after an argument earlier this week.

Police said it happened at Barbara Hall Park, which is located near Church and Wellesley streets, late Tuesday.

Officers said two men became involved in an argument and the suspect left the area.

He returned a short time later with a gun and shot dead the other man’s dog, police said.

The suspect then fled.

He was described as being in his early 20s with curly blond hair.

Officers said they’re looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.