Crime

Toronto police trying to identify suspect who shot and killed man’s dog after argument

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 7:53 pm
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Police tape in Toronto is seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say they’re still looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man’s dog after an argument earlier this week.

Police said it happened at Barbara Hall Park, which is located near Church and Wellesley streets, late Tuesday.

Officers said two men became involved in an argument and the suspect left the area.

He returned a short time later with a gun and shot dead the other man’s dog, police said.

The suspect then fled.

He was described as being in his early 20s with curly blond hair.

Officers said they’re looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto shootingChurch and WellesleyBarbara Hall Parktoronto dog killing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

