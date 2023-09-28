Calgary police make 5 arrests in connection with series of break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been charged following Calgary police investigations into a series of break and enters over the past two months, which police believe were connected.

Calgary Police Service said they laid 63 criminal charges and executed 82 outstanding arrest warrants in the course of also recovering six stolen vehicles and seizing three guns.

Police said they carried rifles and stole garage door openers from vehicles parked outside a residence to gain entry. While inside, they stole wallets and other items before stealing vehicles, the CPS said.

Investigators said one homeowner had a firearm pointed at them before the offender fled the home.

At least five break and enters have been confirmed by police as connected to the series.

On Sept. 21, police located an allegedly stolen BMW X1 in the Huntington Hills neighbourhood and arrested two men who were operating it. Police said that during the arrest, officers found a loaded firearm on the front passenger seat, a small amount of drugs, ammunition and numerous garage openers.

A search of a home in the 1800 block of 35 Street Southeast resulted in the seizure of more ammunition, a stolen bicycle and a collapsible baton, police said.

Jesse Kaelin Strongeagle, 28, of Calgary, was charged with 14 offences, including theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon contrary to a court-ordered prohibition, intimidation and multiple complaints of failing to comply with a court order. Strongeagle is due to appear in court on Oct. 3.

James Anthony Chartrand, 31, of Calgary, faces 13 charges, including firearms- and court order-related charges. Chartrand was also charged with an outstanding warrant. He is due to appear on Oct. 10.

A firearm Calgary police seized following an arrest in a break and enter investigation. A firearm Calgary police seized following an arrest in a break and enter investigation. A firearm Calgary police seized following an arrest in a break and enter investigation.

Nearly a week later, a man and two women were arrested following a “dynamic carjacking” at a northeast gas station, just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 27, police said.

Police said the three suspects had more than $20,000 in drugs like fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and psilocybin in their possession.

A subsequent search of a home in the 200 block of Huntwell Road Northeast found two more firearms and multiple long guns “in various stages of disassembly,” police said.

Casey Alan Cousins, 30, of Calgary, was charged with 13 offences, including robbery, possession of stolen property, breach of a release order, flight from police and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Cousins also had five outstanding warrants.

Police charged Adrienne Elizabeth Visser, 26, of Calgary, with 15 offences, including robbery, failing to comply with a release order, motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Visser also had 76 outstanding warrants.

Amanda Ray Metro, 36, of Bentley, Alta., was charged for eight offences, including robbery, breach of probation, motor vehicle theft and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Cousins, Visser and Metro all have court dates on Oct. 2.

A/Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart credited an “incredible team effort” for making the arrests.

“Once we were able to identify potential suspects, we dedicated a significant amount of resources to locating them and preventing further victimization of Calgarians,” Stewart said.

Police noted the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the these incidents is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.