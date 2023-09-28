8.5-year manslaughter sentence in 2021 hit and run in south Edmonton’s Rutherford area

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Bradley Coates, 31, filled an Edmonton courtroom with their pain and anguish Thursday, as they described in victim impact statements how his death following a hit and run in a quiet southside neighbourhood shattered their lives.

Kevin Christian Ewen, 30, originally of Green Lake, Sask., was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison, after pleading guilty to manslaughter and failing to stop at the scene of the collision.

Justice Steve Hillier sentenced him to seven-and-a-half years for manslaughter and an additional year for leaving the scene. After being released, Ewen will also be banned from driving for an additional six years and prohibited from owning or possessing weapons.

He apologized at his sentencing hearing, saying words can’t express the sorrow he feels for the pain he caused and acknowledged nothing he says can change what happened.

“I have nightmares about this event and I know you all probably hope I have these nightmares forever,” the father-of-two said to Coates’ family. “Please know that I am truly sorry to the Coates family.”

“I have to carry this pain and guilt for the rest of my life.”

Coates was hit in the Rutherford neighbourhood of south Edmonton on March 14, 2021, and died in hospital three day later.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Ewen went to a party at the house Coates was living at, and the men did not know each other.

At the party, Ewen and Coates were both drinking, court documents say. Ewen said at the time, he was very lost in alcoholism and while out in bail, hasn’t had a drink since that night.

On that March night in 2021, the two men got into disagreements over several topics and eventually, Ewen was told to leave.

Coates went outside and the two began fist fighting and wrestling in the street, court documents said.

Eventually they stopped and Ewen got into his car. He started to drive — but instead of leaving, he sped towards Coates, the agreed statement of facts explained.

Once Ewen was in his car, he started to drive, but instead of going away from Coates, he sped towards the victim in the area of 119A Street and Rutherford Road.

Ewen deliberately hit him with his car going 39 km/h, and Coates tumbled on the hood. Ewen did not swerve or brake to avoid crashing into Coates, court documents show.

Ewen continued to accelerate and Coates was thrown off the car, hitting his head forcefully on the pavement. Ewen drove away, court heard.

Neighbours called 911, and Coates was taken to hospital where he died.

He passed away when COVID restrictions meant most of his family could not be by his side, his sister said, adding they said goodbye through a screen.

His mother Arlene Churchill also spoke of the day her son died on March 18, 2021, saying the sight of him hooked up to tubes and machines while laying lifeless in a hospital bed is a picture she will never get out of her mind.

“No other family members were able to be there by his side… We could only contact him by FaceTime and that made it that much harder,” she said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "No other family members were able to be there by his side… We could only contact him by FaceTime and that made it that much harder," she said.

Churchill said to this day, she can’t say Ewen’s name out loud. The accused wiped tears away as he listened.

“I hate my son’s killer — I hate what he did,” said the grieving mother, adding she went from being a happy person, full of zest, to someone full of hatred and bitterness.

“We will never be able to hold him, talk to him hear his voice,” Churchill said of her son.

“I won’t hear him say, ‘I love you mom.'”

Coates came from blended families with several siblings and grew up with both a step-father and step-mother in Newfoundland.

His stepdad Derek Churchill said he’d known Coates since he was a six-year-old boy and had to tell his wife what had happened her son.

When reading his victim impact statement, Churchill said breaking that news was the hardest thing he’s ever done.

He said he watched as his wife cried herself to sleep, day after day, week after week, and there was nothing he could do to console her.

“None of us are the same person were once were.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "None of us are the same person were once were."

Churchill told the court the family’s sentence does not have parole, expiry date or release.

“Our sentences are for life,” he said.

Brad’s father Bruce Coates said his life and whole existence changed the morning he heard his son had been hit and left to die.

“It’s left me hollow, with a void that will never be filled,” he said to the Edmonton courtroom.

Bradley was taken to hospital where his neurosurgeons told the family he’d suffered major brain damage and that they were not optimistic.

As he was taken off sedatives and did not wake up, the father said the family was left in despair without hope.

Coates spoke of taking his son’s body home to be buried in Newfoundland, holding a photo of the gravesite while giving his victim impact statement.

“I’m not sure how many of you have children… please pause for a moment and reflect on how you would feel if you lay your son or daughter in the ground,” he said.

Much like Bradley’s mother, Coates said the death of their son has torn his life apart.

“I felt as though I failed myself, and I felt as though I couldn’t keep him safe.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I felt as though I failed myself, and I felt as though I couldn't keep him safe."

Dawn Coates spoke about how her stepson was a kind, gentle and selfless person. He was an organ donor and she said he helped save five lives.

“Memories are all we have now… We will never get to see what his life could have been,” she said.

Aunt Carol Poirier noted, for the bulk of Brad’s family and friends who did not live in Edmonton, there was a sense of loss made it all the more crippling by the distance.

Fourteen family members — parents, brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends — from the east coast, Nunavut, B.C. New York and Edmonton shared victim impact statements Thursday.

All expressed the same sentiment: it’s been two-and-a-half years and the loss has not become any easier.

On March 25, 2021 — 10 days after Coates died — Ewen was arrested and charged with murder. Police seized his car, which did have minor damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, court heard.

Ewen was also wanted by police for a different hit and run involving a former girlfriend that happened in January 2020.

Crown prosecutors Anders Quist and Alex Palamarek asked the court for an 11-year sentence, arguing while Ewen did accept the agreed statement of facts and deserves credit for taking responsibility, he still became intoxicated and took a life, and afterwards took steps to avoid detection.

They argued Ewen he was able to advance his career while awaiting sentencing while living at home with his partner and children: a 10-year-old son and seven-year-old step-daughter. The Crown said he should not drive again.

Defence lawyer Amy Lind argued rehabilitation is possible in this case but her client needs to be able get behind the wheel after serving his time, as we live in a society where driving is essential.

She said while her client may have intended to hurt Coates, she argued he never meant to kill him. The defence asked for a sentence of six years and six months.

When handing down his sentence, Justice Hillier noted Ewen is a Metis Cree man who has experienced intergenerational trauma: he was exposed to violence from a young age, shifted regularly in and out of the care of his mother and witnessed a traumatic suicide.

Ten reference letters were submitted to the courts from Ewen’s family, speaking to his role as a father and his employer gave a positive review of his work. He has community support and has made changes in his life since the crime, Hillier noted.

At the same time, Justice Hillier said the crime was intolerable and entirely unacceptable, and the use of vehicle against someone who was on foot is an aggravating factor in the sentence.

It is the criminal behaviour of Ewen that took the life of Coates, Hillier said.

“This man’s passing was far too soon and far too tragic and the legal system only brings closure to one aspect,” Hillier said, adding that nothing can reverse what has happened.