Bichette hits fourth for first time this season

TORONTO – All-star shortstop Bo Bichette hit fourth for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in the finale of a critical three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Bichette’s .301 batting average leads the Blue Jays this year and he’s tied with outfielder George Springer for second most runs batted in with 71. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has 94 RBIs.

“Just trying to get Bo up with guys on base, really,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider in his office before the game. “One of our best hitters with runners in scoring position.

“I know it looks very reactionary but it’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time.”

Bichette has hit second in the order all season but Toronto has been shut out by the Yankees in the first two games of their three-game set at Rogers Centre.

Michael King and Cy Young favourite Gerrit Cole did most of the work to keep the Blue Jays off the scoreboard in 2-0 and 6-0 victories on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cole’s complete game shutout was especially impressive.

“(King and Cole) are good no matter how you lineup your nine,” said Schneider. “It’s something that we’ve talked about. It was (Springer) earlier in the year.

“Just trying to generate some more contact or do some damage with guys on base.”

Toronto holds the second wild-card spot in the American League with four games left in the regular season, and a win over New York would help the club clinch a playoff berth.

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are chasing the Blue Jays in the playoff hunt. Houston had Thursday off and the Mariners hosted the Texas Rangers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.