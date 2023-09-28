Events being held in Winnipeg, Manitoba for ‘Orange Shirt Day’ on Saturday

National Truth and Reconciliation Day, otherwise known as Orange Shirt Day is on Saturday, and Winnipeg as well as Manitoba are holding many events where people can mark the day.
At 11 a.m. there will be a walk called ‘Orange Shirt Day Survivors Walk and Pow Wow’. The walk is being held by the Wa-Say Healing Centre. At the Forks shirts will be handed out. After that, there will be a pipe ceremony before the walk and then everyone will walk to the Canada Life Centre.
From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. there will be live music courtesy of the C-Weed Band and then at 2 p.m. some people will speak.
Confirmed speakers for the day are AMC Grand Chief, Cathy Merrick, NDP Leader Wab Kinew, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and True North Sports and Entertainment CEO Mark Chipman.
Organizers are asking people who would like to attend to register online.
Other events people can attend across the city and the province include:
- Children’s Museum – Tours, workshops and talks regarding the history of Indigenous children from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Day of Reflection Sacred Fire and Gathering from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St Johns Park in Winnipeg.
- ‘A current runs through me’ National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Shorts Program in the Exchange District at 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Tour through art – Winnipeg Art Gallery from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Healing by the river at the Riverbank Discover Centre in Brandon at 5 p.m.
- Reconciliation Run: Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation at 8 a.m.
- Swan Lake First Nation Truth and Reconciliation Mini Pow Wow at 1 p.m.
- Healing Dance of Reconciliation: September 30 at the National Indigenous Residential School. Museum of Canada, Long Plain First Nation from 10:30 a.m. until 4:40 p.m.
- Pow Wow from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sagkeeng Anicinabe First Nation.
- Commemorative ceremony at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Selkirk Park in Selkirk.
Additionally, the University of Manitoba is holding several events. A full list of those events can be found online on the university’s website.
