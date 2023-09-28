Events being held in Winnipeg, Manitoba for ‘Orange Shirt Day’ on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

National Truth and Reconciliation Day, otherwise known as Orange Shirt Day is on Saturday, and Winnipeg as well as Manitoba are holding many events where people can mark the day.

At 11 a.m. there will be a walk called ‘Orange Shirt Day Survivors Walk and Pow Wow’. The walk is being held by the Wa-Say Healing Centre. At the Forks shirts will be handed out. After that, there will be a pipe ceremony before the walk and then everyone will walk to the Canada Life Centre.

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. there will be live music courtesy of the C-Weed Band and then at 2 p.m. some people will speak.

Confirmed speakers for the day are AMC Grand Chief, Cathy Merrick, NDP Leader Wab Kinew, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and True North Sports and Entertainment CEO Mark Chipman.

Organizers are asking people who would like to attend to register online.

Other events people can attend across the city and the province include:

Additionally, the University of Manitoba is holding several events. A full list of those events can be found online on the university’s website.