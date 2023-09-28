Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Events being held in Winnipeg, Manitoba for ‘Orange Shirt Day’ on Saturday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 4:31 pm
National Truth and Reconciliation Day, otherwise known as Orange Shirt Day is on Saturday, and Winnipeg as well as Manitoba are holding many events where people can come and mark the day. View image in full screen
National Truth and Reconciliation Day, otherwise known as Orange Shirt Day is on Saturday, and Winnipeg as well as Manitoba are holding many events where people can come and mark the day.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

National Truth and Reconciliation Day, otherwise known as Orange Shirt Day is on Saturday, and Winnipeg as well as Manitoba are holding many events where people can mark the day.

At 11 a.m. there will be a walk called ‘Orange Shirt Day Survivors Walk and Pow Wow’. The walk is being held by the Wa-Say Healing Centre. At the Forks shirts will be handed out. After that, there will be a pipe ceremony before the walk and then everyone will walk to the Canada Life Centre.

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. there will be live music courtesy of the C-Weed Band and then at 2 p.m. some people will speak.

Confirmed speakers for the day are AMC Grand Chief, Cathy Merrick, NDP Leader Wab Kinew, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and True North Sports and Entertainment CEO Mark Chipman.

Organizers are asking people who would like to attend to register online.

Story continues below advertisement

Other events people can attend across the city and the province include:

Trending Now

Additionally, the University of Manitoba is holding several events. A full list of those events can be found online on the university’s website. 

More on Canada
ManitobawinnipegCommunityEventsNational Day for Truth and ReconciliationOrange Shirt DayLocal Events
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices