Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis to raise $33M in share offering, plans to repay convertible debt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 3:46 pm
File photo of cannabis seedlings at an Aurora Cannabis facilty. View image in full screen
File photo of cannabis seedlings at an Aurora Cannabis facilty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. were down more than 10 per cent after the cannabis company announced plans to raise $33.8 million in a share offering.

The company says Canaccord Genuity has agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 46,250,000 shares of the company at a price of 73 cents per share.

It has also granted Canaccord Genuity an over-allotment option for up to an additional 6,937,500 shares on the same terms. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the offering will total $38.8 million.

Aurora says it plans to use the money raised to repay the remainder of its outstanding convertible senior notes at or prior to maturity.

The company says the remainder, if any, will be used for strategic purposes, including potential acquisitions.

Aurora’s stock price was down 13 per cent at 79 cents per share in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Aurora Cannabis closing Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton'
Aurora Cannabis closing Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton
BusinessCannabisInvestingAurora CannabisstockAurora Cannabis Inc.Canaccord Genuity
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices