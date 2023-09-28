Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Unfolding’ police incident in Coquitlam places rec centre, school in hold and secure

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 3:57 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP officer. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP said officers are on the scene of an unfolding incident but have not provided many details at this time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Coquitlam RCMP said officers are on the scene of an “unfolding event” Thursday afternoon.

Officers are at Poirier Street and Winslow Avenue and out of an abundance of caution, the nearby Poirier Recreation Centre and the nearby school, Centennial Secondary, have both been placed in a hold and secure.

Police said in a tweet they believe there is no risk to the public at this time.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid against 25-year-old following shooting death of BC RCMP officer'
Charges laid against 25-year-old following shooting death of BC RCMP officer
Trending Now

Poirier will be closed until approximately 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility said in a tweet that anyone registered in programs will be contacted by staff.

More to come…

More on Crime
CoquitlamCoquitlam RCMPCoquitlam police incidentCoquitlam RCMP incidentPoirier closedPoirier rec centreWinslow Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices