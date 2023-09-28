Woman charged with manslaughter, negligence in death of 18-month-old Edmonton toddler

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a baby girl, who was found by police and EMS on Aug. 15 in a home in north Edmonton.

Police responded to a call about a child in medical distress at a residence in the Lauderdale neighbourhood near 130th Avenue and 105th Street at around noon. EMS responded as well and declared the 18-month-old girl dead.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the child’s death appeared suspicious and the EPS homicide section took over the investigation.

An autopsy was done on Aug. 16 and determined further testing was required to establish the toddler’s cause and manner of death, police said.

On Sept. 27, a 27-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Edmonton police said they will not be releasing the name of the accused to protect the privacy of other children in the family.

