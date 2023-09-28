Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged with manslaughter, negligence in death of 18-month-old Edmonton toddler

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 2:33 pm
Edmonton homicide detectives investigating a suspicious death of a toddler in north Edmonton. View image in full screen
Edmonton homicide detectives investigating a suspicious death of a toddler in north Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 27-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a baby girl, who was found by police and EMS on Aug. 15 in a home in north Edmonton.

Police responded to a call about a child in medical distress at a residence in the Lauderdale neighbourhood near 130th Avenue and 105th Street at around noon. EMS responded as well and declared the 18-month-old girl dead.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the child’s death appeared suspicious and the EPS homicide section took over the investigation.

An autopsy was done on Aug. 16 and determined further testing was required to establish the toddler’s cause and manner of death, police said.

On Sept. 27, a 27-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Edmonton police said they will not be releasing the name of the accused to protect the privacy of other children in the family.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeManslaughternorth EdmontonToddler DeathNegligenceEdmonton toddler deathlauderdale
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices