Crime

Homicide detectives investigating death of toddler in north Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 16, 2023 2:44 pm
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a toddler in north Edmonton.

At about noon on Tuesday, police said officers were called to a house near 130th Avenue and 105th Street in the Lauderdale neighbourhood after reports of a child in medical distress.

EMS were called to the home and arrived to find an 18-month-old girl dead at the house, police said.

“The circumstances around the child’s death appear suspicious and as such, the investigation has been turned over to the EPS homicide section,” police said.

The child underwent an autopsy Wednesday morning. Police ask anyone with information about the death to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online

