Bancroft OPP investigate sudden death at residence

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Bancroft, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Highway 62 for reports of a woman without vital signs.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was transported to hospital by paramedics and shortly after was pronounced dead.

The OPP’s crime unit and forensic identification services have launched an investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).