Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bancroft OPP investigate sudden death at residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 12:46 pm
A close up of an OPP patch. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP are investigating a sudden death at a residence on Highway 62 on Sept. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Bancroft, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Highway 62 for reports of a woman without vital signs.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was transported to hospital by paramedics and shortly after was pronounced dead.

The OPP’s crime unit and forensic identification services have launched an investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Trending Now

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
No other details were provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Advertisement
More on Crime
OPPSudden DeathBancroftBancroft OPPHighway 62Hwy 62bancroft ontarioHwy. 62 death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices