Crime

Sharp bank teller in Guelph foils alleged fraudster

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 28, 2023 1:52 pm
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Guelph Police Service
A bank employee is being credited with helping prevent an account holder from being a victim of fraud.

A man went to a bank branch on Speedvale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon to withdraw money from a line of credit.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say the man asked the teller to withdraw $4,000 from the account.

They say he presented a driver’s licence and social insurance card to the teller. But the teller did not believe the documents were legit.

Investigators say a phone call was placed to the proper account holder who told the teller that he was not in Guelph at the time.

Police were called and by the time officers arrived, the man was gone.

They are looking for a man in his 70s, balding, with a short, thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey suit and had his right arm in a sling.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7383 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

