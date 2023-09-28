Shooting suspect killed by RCMP in Fort McMurray

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a person suspected of shooting and wounding someone in Fort McMurray on Wednesday was shot and killed by the RCMP.

In a news release issued Thursday, the RCMP said officers were called to a firearms complaint in the Beaconwood Place area at about 4 p.m.

The said investigators believe a male approached a female at her home and shot her before leaving in a vehicle and firing “several more shots.”

“An altercation ensued between the male suspect and the police, resulting in shots being fired,” the RCMP said. “The male suspect was struck and has succumbed to his injuries.

“The female victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been released. No officers were injured in the incident.”

Police have not said how old the suspect was or how old the victim is.

Story continues below advertisement

As the incident first unfolded, the RCMP issued a shelter-in-place advisory for area residents but it was lifted shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now been tasked with investigating “the circumstances surrounding the actions of the police during this investigation,” the RCMP said Thursday.

“Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident,” police said.

“RCMP training, policy, police response and the member’s duty status will be subject to review.”