Transport truck driver charged in crash that killed 1 and injured others in Dufferin County

The driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed into multiple cars in a construction zone is facing several charges after killing one person and injuring others in the Township of Melancthon, Ont.

The crash happened in the Dufferin County community on Aug. 22 around 3:10 p.m. on County Road 124.

Provincial police say multiple passenger vehicles were stopped northbound on County Road 124 in a construction zone when a tractor-trailer entered the construction zone and collided with the rear of the lineup of vehicles.

The crash caused multiple injuries, including a 31 -year-old woman from Barrie, who police say was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was travelling with her infant child, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later taken by ambulance to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A man, 67, was extricated from his vehicle by fire services and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and then later air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police say a woman, 45, and a man, 28, were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged a 28-year-old man from Angus with one count of dangerous operation causing death and four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

OPP are asking anyone who witnessed or has video of the collision to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police say anyone who witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services can reach Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.