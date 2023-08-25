Woman killed, multiple injuries in tractor-trailer crash in Dufferin County

Send this page to someone via email

A Barrie woman is dead and several other people are injured, including her infant child, after a multi-vehicle crash in Melancthon, Ont., earlier this week.

The crash happened in the Dufferin County community on Tuesday around 3:10 p.m. on County Road 124.

Provincial police say multiple passenger vehicles were stopped northbound on County Road 124 in a construction zone when a tractor-trailer entered the construction zone and collided with the rear of the lineup of vehicles.

The crash caused multiple injuries, including a 31 -year-old woman from Barrie, who police say was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was travelling with her infant child, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported by ambulance to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Six vehicle collision including a transport truck. A 32-yr-old female has been pronounced deceased at the scene. The infant in the deceased’s vehicle has been transported to local hospital with unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/R0NhCSzRN5 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 22, 2023

A man, 67, was extricated from his vehicle by fire services and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and then later air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police say a woman, 45, and a man, 28, were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP are asking anyone who witnessed or has video of the collision to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police say anyone who witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services can reach Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.