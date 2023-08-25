Menu

Canada

Woman killed, multiple injuries in tractor-trailer crash in Dufferin County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 8:52 am
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers attended County Road 124 and south of 20th Sideroad in Melancthon for the report of a serious collision involving seven vehicles, one of them a transport truck. View image in full screen
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers attended County Road 124 and south of 20th Sideroad in Melancthon for the report of a serious collision involving seven vehicles, one of them a transport truck. Via @OPP_CR X
A Barrie woman is dead and several other people are injured, including her infant child, after a multi-vehicle crash in Melancthon, Ont., earlier this week.

The crash happened in the Dufferin County community on Tuesday around 3:10 p.m. on County Road 124.

Provincial police say multiple passenger vehicles were stopped northbound on County Road 124 in a construction zone when a tractor-trailer entered the construction zone and collided with the rear of the lineup of vehicles.

The crash caused multiple injuries, including a 31 -year-old woman from Barrie, who police say was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was travelling with her infant child, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later transported by ambulance to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A man, 67, was extricated from his vehicle by fire services and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and then later air-lifted by Ornge to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police say a woman, 45, and a man, 28, were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP are asking anyone who witnessed or has video of the collision to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police say anyone who witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services can reach Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

