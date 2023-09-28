Police deem fatal shooting outside Kitchener McDonald’s a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have declared the fatal shooting outside a Kitchener McDonald’s early Wednesday morning to be a homicide.

A police spokesperson told Global News the ongoing investigation led to the determination. They also said officers have determined that it was a targeted shooting.

On Monday morning, police were being cautious in how they termed the fatal shooting when talking with reporters at the scene.

“At approximately 2 a.m., we received a call in this area regarding a male who was suffering from injuries regarding a shooting incident,” Insp. Kyle Lambert said in front of the McDonald’s, at the corner of Ottawa Street and River Road.

“Upon arrival, we located a male in his 20s suffering from injuries.”

The man, who is in his mid-20s, was taken to an out-of-region hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“And so now members of our major crime unit, our forensic identification unit, our general investigation, are continuing the investigation to figure out exactly what transpired,” Lambert said.

Lambert spoke to reporters in front of a white SUV, which was still running at the time, hours after the shooting.

A puddle of blood and clothing was scattered around the vehicle, with the passenger door also open and covered in blood.

There was another suspicious death in the Stanley Park neighbourhood late Tuesday night, as a woman’s body was located in a house near Thaler and Kinzie avenues.

A spokesperson told Global News the two are unrelated.