Death of woman in central Edmonton last December deemed homicide

Edmonton Police have deemed the death of a 58-year-old woman last December to be a homicide and have requested an arrest warrant for the suspect.

The woman, Kathleen Gamhour, was found dead by police on Dec. 23, 2022, when they were called to an apartment in the area of 107th Street and 107th Avenue around 1 a.m.

Police say forensic evidence at the scene led them to believe the death was criminal in nature.

Andrew Harvey Boviz, 38, was charged in relation to the incident with indignity to a body but the investigation continued, Edmonton police.

Gamhour’s body was sent to the medical examiner for autopsy on Dec. 27, 2022. Police say that on Aug. 8, 2023, the medical examiner determined the death to be from multiple injuries including blunt force trauma. Police deem the case to be a homicide.

Police requested an arrest warrant for Boviz on Sept. 19.

“Our thoughts remain with Kathleen’s loved ones,” said Acting Staff Sergeant Jared Buhler of the Edmonton homicide section.