Police investigate homicide in St. Catharines after taxi driver dies in hospital

Niagara Regional Police say they are now investigating a homicide after a taxi driver found unconscious near his cab early Saturday in St. Catharines has died in hospital.

Detectives say the 58-year-old succumbed to injuries after officers came across the man lying on the ground around 4:45 a.m. at Eastchester Avenue near Lorne Street.

“The taxi driver had been found on the ground beside his parked taxi,” a police spokesperson said.

“The taxi door was open and in the roadway.”

Investigators say the cab was available to riders when the injured driver was found and believe the incident that led to his death was not a robbery or targeted occurrence.

No suspect information has been made available and Niagara Police are seeking help from the public for more information.

