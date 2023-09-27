Powerful victim impact statements shared about death of St. Albert senior

Send this page to someone via email

The emotions of Ronald Worsfold’s loved ones spilled out in court Wednesday morning, as they stood and recounted the trauma of losing the 75-year-old grandfather.

“He is not just fingernail clippings, blood stains or a body in a tote,” his daughter Stacey Worsfold said, breaking down in tears on the stand.

“He was a much-loved and valued human being.”

Ronald Worsfold was murdered in St. Albert in 2017. RCMP

Her father was murdered in the summer of 2017, but their family says they will remember him for so much more than just his devastating death.

Instead, they will remember his homemade pickles, the coin-set gifts he gave his grandchildren, and his big bear-hugs.

A few months ago, a jury found a young woman guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing him to death, duct-taping his body, putting it into a Rubbermaid tote and then disposing of it in a rural location.

Beryl Musila was 28 years old at the time.

Despite pleading not guilty, in a statement to RCMP after her arrest, she admitted to killing Worsfold with a hammer and a knife.

Court heard she’d been living at the apartment Worsfold was managing.

“You didn’t just murder Ron, you killed a part of everyone who loved him,” said his longtime friend and coworker, Donna Doak.

His family believes Worsfold was trying to help her.

Musila’s two sons are being raised by her parents. She had left an abusive relationship and admitted to being addicted to drugs.

“My grandfather was a quiet, meek, gentle soul who would do anything for anyone with kindness and non-judgment,” his granddaughter Shawna Marie Flett told court.

She was one of six loved ones who read victim impact statements detailing their devastation.

One of his grandsons, whom Worsfold helped raise, called the ordeal “an endless nightmare of emotional events.”

Paxton Clarke added, “I just hope that my grandpa gets the justice he deserves.”

The court case was often delayed, as Musila represented herself, after firing multiple lawyers.

The victim’s daughter said, “The gauntlet of judicial proceedings… has been difficult as it stops the process of grieving and brings us back to anger and blame, making it difficult to move forward.”

Struggling to get the words out, Stacey went on to explain how her dad’s death shattered her soul.

“This whole event is a nightmare beyond anything anyone should have to face and go through,” she sobbed, breaking down on the stand.

“I was in a state of shock and devastation for over six months.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I was in a state of shock and devastation for over six months."

Four hundred people attended Worsfold’s celebration of life, including colleagues from his work at Petro-Canada and Rexall Place, where he was an usher.

As the victim impact statements were being shared, Musila nodded her head and wiped away tears in the prisoner’s box.

Kyla Mandrusiak, who called Worsfold her uncle, ended her victim impact statements by stating: “I cannot forgive you, and will not.”

The judge is expected to give his sentence Thursday morning, ending a case that has dragged on for more than six years.

First-degree murder comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, but Musila also pleaded guilty to committing an indignity to a body.

The Crown and defence put forward a joint recommendation of 2.5 years for that charge.

Whatever sentence Musila receives will be reduced by 30 days because of what the Crown called a “slight” breach of her Charter violations, as she was not seen before a Justice of the Peace in the specified time limit.

Musila has been in custody for more than six years and will be credited for time already served behind bars.